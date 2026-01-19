Obituary: Golda Goodlett Kelien, 93, Taylorsville

Golda Goodlett Kelien, 93, of Taylorsville, died Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, surrounded by the love of her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter.

She was born April 8, 1932, in Spencer County to the late Jessie Clyde and Ruby Mae Ingram Goodlett. She married Ray Kelien and was a retired employee of General Electric. She attended Taylorsville First Assembly of God and Taylorsville First Christian Church and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She had a generous, compassionate spirit and found pleasure in helping others.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Kelien; one daughter, Debra Redmon;

one sister, Joyce Goodlett; two brothers, Robert Alle and Gary Goodlett; and one grandson, Dax Redmon.

She is survived by one daughter, Sandy (Roger) Truax of Taylorsville; one granddaughter, Gina (Todd) Biever; four great-grandchildren, Trent Biever, Zane Biever, Kayla Redmon and Katie Redmon; two great-grandchildren, Mason Redmon and Malikai Dax Redmon; and several nieces and nephews.

The family respectfully chose cremation.

Visitation is 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with a time of sharing at 3:15 pm.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Commonwealth Connections, a company that provides high quality care and training for adults with disabilities.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

