Obituary: Grace Annette Clouse Owen, 66

Grace Annette Clouse Owen, 66, died Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at her home.

GRACE ANNETTE CLOUSE OWEN

She was born in St. Joseph June 23, 1959. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Wendle Clouse and Dorothy Ann Clark Tillberg.

She was a former purchase coordinator for Dana Corporation. She was a member of Goshen Baptist Church. She enjoyed all crafts and was currently working on miniature dollhouses. She was a wonderful cook who enjoyed gardening, canning and fishing. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Jeanie Marie Clouse; and one brother, William Clouse.

She is survived by one daughter, Shannon Clouse-Waller (Cary Cochran) of Bardstown; two sons, Billy Joe Owen (Amanda) of Leitchfield and T.J. Owen (Gabriella) of Elizabethtown; three sisters, Diana Martin (Frank) and Monica Agee, both of Louisville and Millie Jessup (Jerry) of Bowling Green; one brother, Victor Clouse (Susan) of Harned; one sister-in-law, Donna Clouse of San Antonio, Texas; and three grandchildren, Judson Owen, Maddy Spegal and Matthew Spegal.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home with burial in the St. Romuald Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2025, and 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Wounded Warrior Project.

The Trent-Dowell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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