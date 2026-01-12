Obituary: Gregory Scott Goodlett, 59, Bloomfield

Gregory Scott Goodlett, 59, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. He was born Oct. 15, 1966, in Louisville to the late Verdman Odell and Emma Gladys Peyton Goodlett.

He was a farmer and was a member of Taylorsville Community Church. He was an avid UK and Colts fan and enjoyed riding motorcycles. He most enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Vickie Goodlett; and two brothers, Tony Goodlett and Dale Goodlett; one granddaughter, Elle Lewis; and one nephew, Chaz Goodlett.

He is survived by his one son, O’Bradley (Bethany) Holt of Bardstown; two daughters, Addie (Robert) Lewis of Taylorsville and Alexis Goodlett of Jeffersonville, Ind.; three sisters, Annie Hodges of Louisville, Shirley (David) Neal of Bloomfield, and Tammy Goodlett of Taylorsville; his partner, Lynelle Coomes; five grandchildren, Emma Lewis, Madelyn Holt, Isaac Holt, Maci Lewis, and Liam Lewis; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, at Taylorsville Community Church with Bro. Chad Goodlett officiating. Burial is in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, at Taylorsville Community Church

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-