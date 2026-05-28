Obituary: Gwendolyn Diane Jones Harrod, 66, Cox’s Creek

Gwendolyn Diane Jones Harrod, 66, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday, May 24, 2026, and returned to her Heavenly Father. She was born Nov. 19, 1959, and was Class of 1977 graduate of Taylorsville High School.

GWENDOLYN DIANE JONES HARROD

She was an avid cook and baker and was lovingly known as “Ms. Gwen” to so many. Her kitchen was a place of comfort, laughter, and love, and she was especially known for her famous brownies that family and friends always requested.

She never hesitated to cook a meal, bake a dessert, or open her home to anyone in need. Caring for others through food and fellowship was one of the many ways she shared her love. She grew up in Riverview Baptist Church and was a member of Bloomfield Baptist Church.

She deeply loved Jesus and shared the Gospel with anyone who needed encouragement and hope. She was married to the love of her life, Danny, for nearly 36 years and generously gave her time to others in need.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George William and Inis Lunsford Jones; and one beloved son, Wesley Merrick Burress.

She is survived by her husband, Danny Harrod; one son, Chase Harrod (Samantha Sweazy); one sister, Vonne Tichenor (Tony); and two nieces, Evelyn Tichenor and Rachel Tichenor.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2026, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial in the Mount Washington Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2026, at the funeralhome.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Bloomfield Baptist Church Young at Heart or Riverview Baptist Church Building Fund.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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