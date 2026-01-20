Obituary: Harold Franklin Grigsby, 81, Springfield

Harold Franklin Grigsby, 81, of Springfield, died at 3:40 p.m., Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at the Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.

HAROLD FRANKLIN GRIGSBY

He was a native of Washington County. He was born March 28, 1944, to the late Fred Russell and Lula Frances Chesser Grigsby.

He was a member of the Temple Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was a longtime member of the Springfield Masonic Lodge # 50 F & AM. He was a retired employee of the General Electric Company of Louisville.

Preceding him in death were six sisters, Kay Rhoades, Dorothy Bradley, Mary Zukas, Fay Burns, Norvel Wimsatt and Joetta Grimes; and two brothers, James Grigsby and David Grigsby.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia “Patsy” Harmon Grigsby; two daughters, Michelle Grigsby of Springfield and Sherry Bell (Gary) of Lebanon; two sisters, Ruella King of Bardstown and Eleanor Curtsinger of Springfield; two brothers, Earl Grigsby of Springfield and Richard Grigsby (Pat) of Willisburg; and four grandchildren, Anthony Chesser (Ashley), Michael Grigsby, Lauren Hardin (Ronnie) and Morgan Bell.

The funeral is 10 p.m.. Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at the Temple Baptist Church with the Rev. Aaron Grabanski officiating, assisted by the Rev. John McDaniel. Burial is in Cemetery Hill in Springfield.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, and after 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, be at the Temple Baptist Church.

Casket bearers are Anthony Chesser, Michael Grigsby, Ronnie Hardin, Shaun Primus, Joey Sparrow and Waylon Grigsby.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Danny Bishop, Alan Haydon, John Frye, Oscar Frye and Bobby Reynolds.

Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

