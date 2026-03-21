Obituary: Harold Thomas Coyle, 87, Bardstown

Harold Thomas Coyle, 87, of Bardstown, died peacefully Friday, March 20, 2026 surrounded by his loved ones.

HAROLD THOMAS COYLE

He was born Aug. 14, 1938, in Paterson, N.J. Hey was the beloved son of Frances and William Coyle. He had a deep love for music, dancing, writing short stories and counseling those suffering from addiction, a passion that shaped the way he lived and inspired those around him.

Harry married Mary May 5, 1990, and together they built a life filled with love, laughter, and shared dreams. He was a devoted father to Laura, Melissa, Patrick, and Scott. Always ready with guidance, encouragement, and a warm smile.

Throughout his life, he worked as a therapist, where he was admired for his dedication, integrity, kindness, and compassion. Harry was a Veteran of the Korean War. Outside of work, he enjoyed long walks at Nazareth with Mary, Bardstown Actors Group, and Bardstown Writing Club, and cherished the time spent with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Eleanor Gibson; and two brothers, William Coyle and Walter Coyle.

He is survived by one sister, Lois Barr; three granddaughters, Caitlyn Owens (Conner), Caroline Pender (Max), Jacqueline Massa (Jeff); one niece, Barbara Barr; and one nephew, Harry Barr.

His legacy of love, generosity, and strength will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Hospice of Nelson County, Alzheimer’s Association, and Southeast Christian Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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