Obituary: Heather Leann Colyer, 52, Bardstown

Heather Leann Colyer, 52, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, April 14, 2026. She was born June 2, 1973 in Fairborn, Ohio. She died leaving behind a life marked by compassion, devotion, and a spirit of adventure that touched all who knew her.

HEATHER LEANN COLYER

She lived her life with a generous heart and a steady sense of purpose. She was known for the kindness she extended to others, the warmth of her presence, and the quiet Strength she carried through every season of life. As a nurse, she devoted herself to caring for others with patience, dignity, and grace. Her work reflected the very best of who she was, and she approached each day with a sincere desire to help, comfort, and uplift those in her care.

She treasured her time with her family and her dogs, cat and chickens who brought her comfort and joy.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Colyer; two sons, Zane Crady (Emily) and Brandon Colyer; her parents, Gary and Dottie; and two brothers, Bobby Craig and Gene Craig.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2026, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville, with family and friends sharing memories, stories, and Bible verses at 1 p.m.

The Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

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