Obituary: Helen French Friend, 94, Hodgenville

Helen French Friend, 94, of Hodgenville, died Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, at Helmwood Healthcare surrounded by her family.

HELEN FRENCH FRIEND

She was a lifelong member of Buffalo Baptist Church. For many years, she faithfully served Hodgenville and the surrounding communities through her work at Middleton and Marcum, where she never met a stranger. Whether someone came in with a question, a need, or simply a story to share, Helen offered her time, her attention, and her help — always with the quiet generosity that defined her life.

From a young age, she learned what it meant to care for others as she helped look after her younger siblings. That early sense of responsibility grew into a lifetime of service, compassion, and strength. In her adult years, she poured her heart into her family, becoming not only a devoted mother but also a primary parent for her granddaughter. Deena.

She was the person her children, grandchildren, and even neighbors could call anytime for guidance, help or encouragement. She never offered her help with any expectation except to lighten someone else’s load. Loving others through action was simply who she was.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl “Buck” Friend; an infant daughter, Myra Gail Friend; one son, Carl Michael Friend; two sisters, Jenny Prewitt and Ruby Schiller; and one brother, J.T. French.

She is survived by one daughter, Marcia Trusty of Louisville; one sister, Past Vance of Magnolia; two brothers, Jackie French of Hodgenville and Jerry French of Campbellsville; six grandchildren, Deena London, Trinity Friend,, Derek Friend, Bryan Trusty, Melanie Trusty and Amber Trusty; seven great-grandchildren, Kristin Webb, Kenzie Singer, Jordan Whitaker, Taryn Friend, Preslee Weis, Chloe Friend and Noah Friend; and three great-great-grandchildren, Asher Webb, Evelyn Webb,and Ariella Russell (with one on the way).

The graveside service is 4 p.m. Feb. 9, 2026, at Buffalo Cemetery if weather permits.

The William R. Rust Funeral home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-