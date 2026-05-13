Obituary: Helen Marie Hagan, 65, Louisville

Helen Marie Hagan, 65, of Louisville, died peacefully after a long and courageous battle with cancer surrounded by family.

HELEN MARIE HAGAN

She was born in New Haven in 1961. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Miriam Hagan.

She lived a life marked by devotion—to her faith, her family, and her community. She earned a BA in special education and elementary education as well as an MBA from the University of Kentucky.

She taught students with disabilities, worked in marketing/sales for IBM (in both Michigan and Kentucky), and later served as the business manager at St. Francis Xavier in Mount Washington. For a cherished period, she raised her children full-time. She was a parishioner of Holy Trinity and a prior parishioner of St. Michael and gave generously of her time through volunteer work.

Her children will remember her for her love taps, her constant reassurance, and her birthday dinners. Besides being a Mom, she loved being a Nana to her two granddaughters and soon-to-be grandson, tending to her plants, listening to and being there for others, enjoying chocolate, praying, and listening to Motown music. Above all, she loved God. She reflected the love of God on everyone around her. Her warmth and kindness touched everyone who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers Dr. Patrick Hagan, Joseph Raphael Hagan and Joseph Ignatius Hagan.

She is survived by her two daughters, Kathryn Scott (Preston) of St. Louis and Carolyn Switzer (Grayson) of Louisville; one son, David Palmer of Louisville; two sisters, Nancy Nusz (HR) of Louisville and Martha Stiles (Lanny) of New Hope; three brothers, Fred Hagan (Patricia), Steve Hagan (Mary) and Dr. Bill (Brenda) Hagan, all of Bardstown; one sister-in-law, Gianina of Bardstown; two grandchildren, Lydia Scott and Vivian Scott; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2026, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Louisville with burial in the St. Catherine Cemetery in New Haven.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2026, at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home in Louisville.

Memorial gifts may be made to St. Catherine Academy in New Haven and Little Way Pregnancy Center in Louisville.

The Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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