Obituary: Irvin Michael ‘Mike’ Monroe, 77, Taylorsville

Irvin Michael “Mike” Monroe, 77, of Taylorsville, died Sunday, March 29, 2026, at Jewish Hospital. He was born June 11, 1938, in Spencer County to the late Paul Edward and Virginia Corrine Ingram Monroe. He was a dedicated farmer and loved spending his life on the farm.

IRVIN MICHAEL “MIKE” MONROE

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Tommy Lee Monroe; one brother, Kenneth Edward Monroe; and a granddaughter, Mikie Monroe.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy Waldridge Monroe; one son, Michael Paul (Sheridan) Monroe of Taylorsville; one sister, Sue Ann Case of Bloomfield; one brother, Billy (Bonnie) Monroe of Taylorsville; one grandson, William Cody (Kassidy) Monroe; one great-granddaughter, Ellie, who is due in August; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Chad Goodlett officiating. Burial is in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-