Obituary: Jackie Hambleton, 87, Bardstown

Jackie Hambleton, 87, of Bardstown, died Thursday, March 26, 2026, at Signature Colonial Healthcare. She was born Dec. 13, 1938, in Camden, N.J. and was a retired house cleaner.

JACKIE HAMBLETON

She was a member of Bardstown Ladies Garden Club, and the Old KY Home Homemakers. She was a life member of VFW Ladies Auxiliary, and the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William K. “Bill” Hambleton; one daughter, Cheryl Lynn Bakley; and her parents, Bertha and Ed Thompson.

She is survived by one son, Donald Joseph Ward; one grandson, Michael Thomas Kuras; and one great-grandson, Gabriel William Kuras.

The memorial service is 6 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2026, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with a private burial in the Lebanon National Cemetery at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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