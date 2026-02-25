Obituary: James Albert ‘Jimmy’ Medley, 82, Fredericktown

James Albert “Jimmy” Medley, 82, of Newton Rd., Fredericktown, died Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at his home.

JAMES ALBERT “JIMMY” MEDLEY

He is survived by his wife, Sarah Ann Taylor Medley; two sons, Chris (Amy Ruley) Medley of Fredericktown and Tony (Julie) Medley of Springfield; one brother, Ronnie (Iris June) Medley of Bardstown; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral was Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, with burial in the Holy Trinity Cemetery.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

