Obituary: James Andrew ‘Jimmy’ Lyles, 65, formerly of Springfield

James Andrew “Jimmy” Lyles, 65, formerly of Springfield, died Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, at Hospice Inpatient Center in Louisville.
He is survived by his wife, Deanna Lyles of Ringgold, Ga.; his parents, Alma and James Edelen of Springfield; three daughters, Leisha Ellery of Bardstown, Angelica Haffner of Rossville, Ga., and Jessica Haffner of Stoudsburg, Penn.; one son, James Kevontes (Jennifer) Taylor of Arizona; five sisters, Peggy Willhite of Covington, Ga., Delina Burton of Lexington, Carolyn (Lovell) Montgomery of Elizabethtown,Twilla (Stan) Johnson of Lebanon, and Crystal (Sedrick) Blunt of Bardstown; and four brothers, Tony Burton of Frankfort, Peno (Jennifer) Burton of Loretto, Frank (Vickie) Burton of Bardstown and J.T. (Carla) Burton of Greenville, Tenn.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with burial in Goodlowe Chapel Cemetery in Washington County.
Visitation is 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, at the funeral home.
The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
-30-