Obituary: James Bernard ‘Bernie’ Mattingly, 77, Loretto

James Bernard “Bernie” Mattingly, 77, of Loretto, died Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, at Springview Hospital. He was born June 20, 1948 in Nelson County. He was a retired employee of Jim Beam Distillery with 43 years of service. He was also a skilled carpenter and builder.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Linton “Bunk” and Elizabeth Lillian Newton Mattingly; three sisters, Rose Marie Mattingly, Janet Cissell, and Ann Mattingly; and five brothers, Anthony Gerard Mattingly, Francis Gerald “Flood” Mattingly, Arthur Lee Mattingly, Sr., Charlie Mattingly, and Larry Mattingly.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Janie Masterson Mattingly; three daughters, Carrie Hutchins (Johnny) and Angie Mattingly, both of Bardstown, and Amy Mattingly of Loretto; seven sisters; four brothers; six grandchildren, Chelsey, Damon, Katie, Haley, Destany, and Hannah; and 11 great-grandchildren, Tanner, Sadie, Greyson Rose, Janie Lee, Oakley, James Addie, Emma, Millie, Cayden, and Emery;

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. A. Biju Chathely officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Dean R. Giulitto.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

