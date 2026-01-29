Obituary: James Dennis Edelen, 69, Bardstown

James Dennis Edelen, 69, of Bardstown, died of natural causes in his home Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.

He was born in Nelson County in 1956 to Anna Mildred (Downs) Edelen and John Columbus Edelen. He attended Nelson County High School before enlisting in the U.S. Army where he served as a military police officer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers John Edelen II, Mike Edelen and Sam Edelen; and one son, Kevin Michael Edelen.

He is survived by his daughter, Courtney Edelen Smith (Patrick); two sisters, Debbie Mudd (Don) and Mary Ann Mattingly (Donnie); two brothers, Ed Edelen (Linda) and Tony Edelen (Connie); and his adored grand-daugher, Adelen Elizabeth; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Lil’ Bit.

The funeral service at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, S.C., will be scheduled at a later date.

Per his wishes, there is no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Humane Society of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-