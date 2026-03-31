Obituary: James Dennis ‘J.D.’ Hicks, 74, formerly of Nelson County

James Dennis “J.D.” Hicks, 74, of Shepherdsville, formerly of Nelson County, died Sunday, March 29, 2026, at his home.

JAMES DENNIS “JD” HICKS

He was born April 29, 1951, in Nelson County. He retired from G.E. Appliance Park after 37 years of dedicated service. He was a devoted caregiver to his late wife, Margaret Anne Hicks, caring for her faithfully until her death. He was an enthusiastic UK fan who loved watching sports, playing cards, and listening to classic country music.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Arthur Hicks Jr. and Mary Louise Jackson Hicks; one brother, Glen Hicks; and one nephew, Dennis Brandon Hicks.

Survivors include three sisters, Janice Unseld of Bardstown, Tammy Mattingly (Jimmy) and Brenda Hicks, both of Holy Cross; three brothers, Ralph Hicks of Bardstown, and Ronnie Hicks (Pat) and Keith Hicks, both of Holy Cross; one sister-in-law, JoAnn Miles Hicks of Bardstown; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant. Cremation will follow visitation.

Memorial donations may go the Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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