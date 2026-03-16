Obituary: James ‘Jamie’ French Cassity, 35, Bardstown

James “Jamie” French Cassity, 35, of Bardstown, died Thursday, March 12, 2026, at his home.

JAMES “JAMIE” FRENCH CASSITY

He had a great love for animals and enjoyed fishing. He loved dogs and birds, and had a parrot sanctuary in the past.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Cobert Cassity; and his grandmothers, Joyce Bogard and Edna Cassity.

He leaves behind his moms, Michelle Bogard and Peggy Johnson; his papaw, Wilbur Bogard; one sister, Julie Cassity; one brother, Michael Cassity (Ashley); five nephews, Austin, Blake, Payton, Landon and Jace; one niece, Maycee Cassity; one great-nephew, Kingston Cassity; his beloved dogs, Bear, Milo, and Angel; and three best friends, Hallie Jones, Shannon Hykes, and Jessica Hykes.

The graveside service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at Poplar Flats Cemetery.

Memorial donations in his memory are suggested to be made to the family in care of the funeral home for expenses.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

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