Obituary: James ‘Jimmy’ Edgar Brothers, 84, Bardstown

James “Jimmy” Edgar Brothers, 84, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, March 3, 2026, peacefully at his home. He was born June 14, 1941, in Jefferson County.

He was known by many throughout his lifetime as a hard worker. From running his dairy farm as a young man, to building homes and working in construction well into his 80s, he was self-made. He was full of passion and drive, ready to take on the world as soon as his boots hit the floor. His work ethic allowed him to build a beautiful life for his family, who he loved more than anything else.

He had a huge heart which drove him to tirelessly care for others. He was always one phone call away for his children and grandchildren, and he would walk through fire for any one of them.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, farmer, musician, carpenter, and quite the comedian. His sense of humor and charm made him a friend to many. Recognizable by his cowboy hat, a twinkle in his blue eyes, and a laugh that can brighten up a room, he was larger than life and truly one of a kind.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe Brown Brothers and Margaret Ellen Case Brothers; one brother, Larry Wayne Brothers; and his beloved son James “Peewee” Brothers Jr.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Linda Mitchell Brothers; two daughters, Lisa Carrico and Laura (Stan) Anderson; two sisters, Joyce (Jackie) Allen and Diane (Roger) Christy; nine grandchildren, James Brothers III (Kristen), Brad Carrico (Rachel), Tom Brothers (Kayla), Cody Carrico (Brittany), Alyssa Berry (Tanner), Maggie Anderson, Gretchen Anderson, Nathaniel Anderson, and Clayton Anderson; nine great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Eliza Brothers, Garrett, Everett, Gracelynn, and Barrett Brothers, and Skylar, Kayden, and Zoey Carrico; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In honoring his wishes, cremation was chosen by the family.

The memorial service is 5 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2026, at The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church with his grandson, Bro. Tom Brothers, officiating.

Visitation is 1-5 p.m.. Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may go to the American Lung Association in honor of his son, Peewee.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

