Obituary: James L. Osborne, 95, formerly of Springfield

James L. Osborne, 95, of Louisville, formerly of Springfield, died Monday, May 4, 2026, with his family by his side.

JAMES L. OSBORNE

He was born Nov. 21, 1930 in Springfield to the late Joseph B. Osborne and Francis Ida Osborne.

He was known as “Jim” or “JO” to his friends. He retired after 40 years of service with Louisville Gas and Electric Company. He was a licensed electrician and was the owner and founder of Jim Osborne & Sons Electric.

He enjoyed being on the lake and boating, driving his Corvette, and spending time with his family and friends. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.

He leaves to cherish his memories Patricia “Bergamini” Osborne; two sons, Christopher Osborne (Debbie) and Daniel Osborne; two grandchildren, Christopher Osborne and RoseAshley Osborne; close friends Eddie Couch and Wayne Park; and a host of nieces, nephews and family and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2026, in the chapel at Schoppenhorst Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at the funeral home. Burial is in Brookland Cemetery.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

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