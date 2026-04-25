Obituary: James Nellis ‘Fly Catcher’ Norris, 98, Balltown

James Nellis “Fly Catcher” Norris, 98, of Balltown, died Thursday, April 23, 2026, at his home in Balltown with his family by his side.

JAMES NELLIS “FLY CATCHER” NORRIS

He was born Dec. 1, 1927, in Balltown to the late Joseph Lonza and Stella Marie Clark Norris.

He was a loving husband, Dad and papaw. He served his country from 1950 to 1952 in the armed forces. He worked at Bartons Brands LTD. He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Bardstown.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daugher, Jane Marie Norris; one son, Randal “Cobb” Norris; two sisters, Margaret Norris and Shirley Newton; two brothers, Harold Norris and Robert Norris; and one granddaughter, Lucille Marie Norris.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Joyce Marie Culver Norris of Balltown; three daughters, Evelyn (Tony) Douglas and Janie Stanley (Johnny Hibbs), both of Bardstown and Shelvy (Walt) Simpson of Cox’s Creek; two sons, Junior (Patti Fulkerson) Norris and William C. “Billy” Norris of Bardstown; one daughter-in-law, Betty Norris of Boston; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2026, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Bardstown, with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Brandon Detoma and the Rev. Ben Brown.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, April 26, 2026, with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Scott Turner, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2026, at the William R. Rust New Haven Chapel.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of services.

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