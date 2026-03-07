Obituary: James Patrick ‘Pat’ Settles, 77, Bardstown

James Patrick “Pat” Settles, 77, of Bardstown, died Friday, March 6, 2026, at UK Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington.

He was born March 13, 1948, in Bardstown. He was a 1966 graduate of St. Joe Prep and the University of Kentucky in 1971. He worked in the bourbon industry for 33 years, including Lionstone Distilleries and Barton Brands from where he retired. He substituted for the Bardstown School System for 9 years, and was owner of Wooden Duck Entertainment for 20 years. He had the finest record store in the state.

He was a youth sport coach for 18 years including softball commissioner, and assistant softball coach for Bardstown High School. He loved to sing, was in his church choir at First Christian Church (D.O.C.) of Bardstown. He was a former member of several rock bands, including Part VI and The Rugs. He was an excellent gardener, loved to fish, visit his grandkids, and an avid University of Kentucky fan. He was past president of the Nelson County Jaycees and led them to the number one chapter in Kentucky. He was was one of the builders of the Jaycee Park. He was a member of First Christian Church (D.O.C.), where he served as an elder and past congregational president.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Sarto Settles and Mary Rita Cecil Settles.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Pamela “Pam” York Settles of Bardstown; one daughter, Whitney Settles (Chad) Morton; two sons, Joshua Paul (Tracey) Settles and Alex (Julie) Settles; two sisters, Rita Jean (Robert) Brown and Susan (Woody) Neal; four brothers, Kenny Settles, Greg (Kathy) Settles, Bobby (Pauline) Settles and Scott Settles; eight grandchildren, Zachary Settles, Shelby Settles, Aiden Settles, Claire Settles, Madelyn Settles, Kallen Morton, Harper Morton, and Danny Cissell; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at First Christian Church (D.O.C.) of Bardstown with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Summers and the Rev. Jackie Summers officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2026, and 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to First Christian Church (D.O.C.) of Bardstown or Flaget Cancer Center.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

