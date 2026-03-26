Obituary: James Raffo Downs 73, formerly of Culvertown

James Raffo Downs 73, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Culvertown, died Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

JAMES RAFFO DOWNS

He was born Sept. 21, 1951, in Culvertown to the late Joseph B. and Frances Pearl Clark Downs.

He was a loving brother and uncle. He retired from Buzick Construction. He was a member Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Culvertown.

In addition to his parents,, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Adrian Downs and John Paul Downs.

He is survived by two sisters, Frances Juanita (Donnie) Metcalf and Mary Elizabeth (Phil) Cissell, both of New Haven; three brothers, Thurman (Carol) Downs of Cleveland, Ohio, Arnold (Linda) Downs of Bardstown and Richard David Downs of New Haven; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The graveside service is 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 30, 2026 at St. Thomas Church Cemetery in Bardstown with the Rev. Biju Chatley officiating.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of services.

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