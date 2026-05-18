Obituary: James Robert Perkins, 76, Boston

James Robert Perkins, 76, of Boston, died Thursday, May 14, 2026, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown with his family by his side.

JAMES ROBERT PERKINS

He was born Nov. 26, 1949, in Boston to the late Helen Brown Perkins. He was a loving son, brother and uncle. He was a member of Rolling Fork Baptist Church.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one sister, Wanda Perkins.

He is survived by his father, Jackie Perkins of Hodgenville; three brothers, Donnie (Jeanette) Perkins and Ricky (Donna) Perkins, both of Bardstown, and David (Belinda) Perkins of Culvertown; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral was 1 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2026, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, with Bro. Bruce Nichols officiating. Burial was in the Rolling Fork Church Cemetery.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel was in charge of services.

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