Obituary: James T. ‘Chick’ Harned, 85, Boston

James T. “Chick” Harned, 85, of Boston, died peacefully at his home Saturday, May 16, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family and friends.

JAMES T. “CHICK” HARNED

He was a lifelong Boston resident. He was born June 18, 1940. He was a hardworking and devoted family man who spent his life caring deeply for those around him. Alongside his beloved wife Betty, he proudly owned and operated Chick’s Lake for more than 20 years, creating countless memories and friendships throughout the community.

He retired from Jim Beam Brands in Boston after more than 40 years of service and was a devoted member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.

He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Shelley; his parents, Curtis and Julia Harned; and one sister, Catherine Bagwell; and three brothers, Buster Harned, Damon Harned and Billy Harned.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Betty Harned; one son, Todd (Margie) Harned; five grandchildren, Aaron Wiseman, Jacob Wiseman, Matthew Wiseman, Elizabeth (Michael) Crowe, and Hannah Hughes; and his eight cherished great-grandchildren, Jackson, John Mason, Chandler, Barrett, Novaleigh, Mattix, Nolan, and Landon; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2026, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with burial in in Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2026, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

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