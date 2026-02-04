Obituary: Jane Karen Blair Kaufman, 79, Bardstown

Jane Karen Blair Kaufman, 79, of Bardstown, died Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, at Hosparus Health Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. She was born Sept. 29, 1946, in Marion County to the late Bernard Joseph “Cookie” and Margaret Mary Blanford Blair. She was a former teacher at St. Patrick Elementary School in Charlotte, N.C.

JANE KAREN BLAIR KAUFMAN

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Stephen C. Kaufman;

one sister, Janet Blair of Springfield; one brother, Bruce Blair (Martha) of Bardstown; and many nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with the Rev. Richard T. Goodin officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026 at the church.

Pallbearers are Jimmy Mattingly, Daniel Bishop, Alex Shelton, Conner Mattingly, Jay Blair, Kevin Blair, and Stephen Walker. Honorary Pallbearers are Toby Bishop, Hayden Bishop, Zoe Walker, Maggie Walker, Camden Blair, and Ava Blair.

Memorials may go to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Arizona.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

