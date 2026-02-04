Obituary: Janet Lynn Stich, 65, Cox’s Creek

Janet Lynn Stich, 65, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at University of Louisville Hospital. She was born May 15, 1960, in New Albany, Ind. to the late Donald and Dorothy Ord Miller.

JANET LYNN STICH

She was a former baker for St. Margaret Mary School and a cook for Tiny Tots Daycare. She worked in merchandising for the Louisville News, and was an office assistant for Tri City Oldsmobile.

She was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church. She was an officer for the Lyndon Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She was a scout mom for Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, and worked actively to collect for the WHAS Crusade for Children. She loved gardening, flowers and animals. Her greatest joy was entertaining her family and spending time with her grandchildren in anything they were involved in.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Kimberley Anne Stich; and one sister, Donna Jean Miller.

She is survived by her husband, John David Stich; one daughter, Jessica (Scott) Johnson of Louisville; one son, John Edwin (Tiffany Marie) Stich of Bedford, Ind.; two sisters, Cindy (Gary) Mazza of Nicholasville and Marsha Yetter of Smithfield; one brother, Daniel (Hoa) Miller of Woodlands, Texas; six grandchildren, Katherine Holden (Jackson Cotthoff), Eric Holden Jr., Keeley Holden, Gabby Garcia, McKenna Stich and Travis Stich; and her mother-in-law, Margie Israel Stich of Louisville.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Charles Mungai officiating. Burial is in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation is 2:30-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, and 8:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, at the funeral home with a 5 p.m. Monday prayer service.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the WHAS Crusade for Children.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-