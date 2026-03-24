Obituary: Janet Marie Boone Bowling, 84, New Haven

Janet Marie Boone Bowling, 84, of New Haven, died Friday, March 20, 2026, at Nazareth Home in Louisville.

JANET MARIE BOONE BOWLING

She was born Nov. 30, 1941, in Howardstown to the late Joseph Anthony “Soup” and Teresa Mae Head Boone.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She retired from Barton Brands as an order receiver clerk with 35 years of service and was a lifetime member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Thomas Brown “Tommy” Bowling; and one sister, Marilyn Louise Boone.

She is survived by her four children and eight grandchildren: Deacon Thomas Stephen (Susan) Bowling (Carolyne, Emily, Thomas), Anna Maria (Ruel “Junie”) Richey (Scarlett), Christina Therese Bowling (Paul) Flynn (Brigid, Patrick), and Joseph Raphael (Terri) Bowling (Samantha, John), all of Louisville. She is also survived by her seven siblings: Mary Suzanne Boone of Louisville, Shirley Mae Bishop of Logansport, Indiana, Tony Joe (Cynthia) Boone of Sesser, Illinois, James Edward “Eddie” (Vicki) Boone of Bardstown, Margaret Rose “Peggy” (Richard) Spalding of Louisville, Paul Gerard (Teri) Boone of Howardstown, and Francis Marion (Clara) Boone of New Haven; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. March 27, 2026, at St. Catherine Cathollic Church in New Haven, with the Rev. Chris Lubecke, the Rev. Jason Harris, the Rev. Biju Chatley, and Deacon Stephen Bowling officiating. Burial is at St. Ann Catholic Church Cemetery in Howardstown.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at Nazareth Home Chapel, 2000 Newburg Road, Louisville with a 6 p.m. prayer service, 3-7 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2026, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel with a 6 p.m. prayer service.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Catherine Academy, 413 N. 1st Street, New Haven, KY 40051 or St. Ann School, 7500 Howardstown Road, New Haven, KY 40051.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

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