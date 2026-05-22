Obituary: Jason Levi Edlin, 47, New Hope

Jason Levi Edlin, 47, of New Hope, died Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Norton Women and Children’s Hospital. He loved his music, especially rock and country, and growing flowers of all kinds.

JASON LEVI EDLIN

He is survived by his parents, Denny and Sissy Edlin; one brother, Joshua Edlin (Stephanie); four stepdaughters, Stella, Gracie, Hope, and Charity; two nephews, Dustin Edlin and Jackson Edlin; one niece, Rose Edlin; and his beloved fur baby, Honey.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2026, and 8-10 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

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