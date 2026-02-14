Obituary: Jeffrey Durall, 66, Bardstown

Jeffrey Durall, 66, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. He was born March 17, 1959, in Louisville.

JEFFREY DURALL

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kim Durall; his parents, Perry and Joy Durall; and one brother-in-law, Tim Hargis.

He is survived by three daughters, Ashley Metcalfe and Paige Metcalf, both of Bardstown, and Kathy Metcalf of Sellersburg, Ind.; three sons, Brad (Tiffany) Durall of Sellersburg, Ind., Mark Spalding of Bardstown, and Matt Durall of Shepherdsville; one sister, Ann Hargis; three brothers, Larry (Karen) Durall, Louie (Chris) Durall, and Jerry Durall; six grandchildren, Gauge, Jaylen, Aubree, C.J. Karlee, and Dallas; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Louisville with burial in Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

