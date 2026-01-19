Obituary: Jeffrey Wayne Livers, 65, Bardstown

Jeffrey Wayne Livers, 65, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, at University of Louisville Hospital. He was born July 29, 1960, in Bardstown to the late Chester Virgil and Thelma Hughes Livers. He was a construction worker, he loved music, singing and playing instruments.

JEFFREY WAYNE LIVERS

He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester Virgil and Thelma Hughes Livers; one son, Jeffrey Shey Livers; and one sister, Barbara Joyce Livers.

He is survived by two daughters, Alexis Livers of Louisville and Shaniqua Livers of Bardstown; one son, Daevon Livers of Bardstown; six sisters, Phyllis (Howard) Thompson, Betty Railley, Darlene (Michael) Johnson, Victoria (Pat) Crowe, and Karen Livers, all of Bardstown, and Sherry Livers of Georgia; one brother, Virgil Chester (Linda) Livers of Bowling Green; and three grandchildren, Kobe Savage, Isaiah Savage, and Kyrie Harmon.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Jan. 23, 2026, services for Mr. Jeffrey Wayne Livers will be 2:00 pm, January 23, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown. Rev. Dr. Calvin R. Holloway will officiate. Cremation will follow the service. Visitation will be Friday from 12:00 noon until time of the funeral service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

-30-