Obituary: Jennifer Lee Livers, 56, Bardstown

Posted on

Jennifer Lee Livers, 56, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, at Clark Rehab in Clarksville, Ind. She was born May 6, 1969, in Springfield. She was a member of St. Johns A.M.E. Zion Church. She was a very sweet, friendly, loving person and most of all a wonderful daughter.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Henry Knott; her maternal grandparents, Rapier Charles Livers and Nancy Razor; and her paternal grandparents, John and Mary Alice Knott.

She is survived by her mother, Hattie Knott; two brothers, Darrell Keith Livers and Robert Knott; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Roscoe Linton officiating.

Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-