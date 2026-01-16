Obituary: Jewel Dean Ward, 87

Jewel Dean Ward, 87, died Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, at Crestview in Shelbyville.

Throughout her life, she had many livelihoods. Some of these included paraprofessional, factory worker, bar and grill owner/operator and produce stand worker. She spent the majority of her working years at Duracell Battery in Cleveland, Tenn., from which she retired.

JEWEL DEAN WARD

Some of her diverse interests included fishing, painting, reading, country music, dancing, playing games and crocheting. One of her favorite pastimes was shopping at Goodwill and other local thrift stores, as she rarely bought anything new for herself and prided herself in finding a bargain.

She was one of 13 children born to Arthur and Ethel Buffington Hickman. Growing up in the years immediately following The Great Depression gave her the resourceful talent of making do with and repurposing whatever she had available. For many years she grew a big garden and froze and canned a lot of the harvest just like her mother before her.

She will be remembered for her zest for life and outgoing personality, as well as her artistic abilities. She will also be remembered for being a wonderful cook and throwing big fish frys and potlucks.

She was a Christian by faith and enjoyed attending church services and Bible study during her time at Friendship House and Crestview.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Ethel Hickman; the loves of her life, Billy Clark of Georgetown, Tenn., Gene McKinney of Birchwood, Tenn. , Jim Ward of Chattanooga, Tenn., and dear companion Frank Page of Shelbyville; one daughter, Tammy Marie McKinney; two sisters, Janie Fuller and Juanita Ramey; seven brothers, Jack Hickman, Tom Hickman, Clyde Hickman, John David Hickman, Carol Gene Hickman, Raymond Hickman and Billy Hickman.

She is survived by two daughters, Gloria McKinney Holaday (Steve) of Taylorsville and Karen McKinney Maskew (Carl) of Loudon, Tenn.; one son, Michael L McKinney of Birchwood, Tenn.; an adopted son (grandson) Michael J. Ari McKinney (Shiloh) of Cleveland, Tenn.; three sisters, Lucille Sims, Opal Slater and Ladonna Davis; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family extends a special thank you to residents, staff, and volunteers at Friendship House in Taylorsville, Ky and Crestview in Shelbyville, Ky for their kindness, care and support. Thank you for making her feel special, loved and included.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no funeral service. Instead, cremation with ashes disposed of per her specified instructions will take place.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

