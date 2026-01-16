Obituary: John Bushell, 57, Bardstown

John Bushell, 57, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, at his home. He was born May 2, 1968, in Seoul, South Korea.

JOHN BUSHELL

He worked and was a union member for Fuji Seal. He was a U.S. Army veteran for six years service with the 11th Armor Cavalry unit in Operation Desert Storm. He loved to cook for his family and friends. He was an outdoorsman and hunter. He loved the Atlanta Braves, Dallas Cowboys and Alabama football — “Roll Tide!” Most of all he was a wonderful husband, father and a friend.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Bushell Sr.; his mother Kyong Grosshans; and one son, River Tyler Bushell.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa Bushell of Bardstown; one son, Brady Bushell of Bardstown; his stepfather, Kent Grosshans of Phenix City, Ala.; two sisters, Mary Bushell and Diana Folk; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with military honors by the Marion County Veteran Honor Guard with Deacon Steve Heil officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026 at the funeral home with a 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to the American Cancer Society.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-