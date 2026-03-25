Obituary: John Christopher Hamilton, 61, Lebanon

John Christopher Hamilton, 61, of Lebanon, formerly of Springfield, died Friday, March 20, 2026 at his home.

JOHN CHRISTOPHER HAMILTON

He is survived by one daughter, Asia Hamilton of Lebanon; two stepdaughters, Olivia Griffith and Julia Griffith, both of Columbus, Ohio; one son, Johnathan Hamilton of Lebanon; three stepsons, Lee Mattingly, Derik (Mandy) Brady and Justin (Bailey) Brady, all of Lebanon; three sisters, Valerie (Dohnyal) Thompson and Alicia (George) Sickles, both of Louisville, and Roxanna Hamilton of Springfield; three brothers, Greg (Barbara) Hamilton Frankfort, Richie (Crystal) Hamilton and Chad (Kendrah) Hamilton, all of Springfield; three grandchildren; one aunt, Jeanette (James) Edelen of Springfield; and a special friend, Hazel Brady.

The Funeral Mass is noon Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with burial in St. the Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Visitation is 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 28, 2026, at the church.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

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