Obituary: John Christopher Hamilton, 61, Lebanon

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John Christopher Hamilton, 61, of Lebanon, formerly of Springfield, died Friday, March 20, 2026 at his home.

JOHN CHRISTOPHER HAMILTON

He is survived by one daughter, Asia Hamilton of Lebanon; two stepdaughters, Olivia Griffith and Julia Griffith, both of Columbus, Ohio; one son, Johnathan Hamilton of Lebanon; three stepsons, Lee Mattingly, Derik (Mandy) Brady and Justin (Bailey) Brady, all of Lebanon; three sisters, Valerie (Dohnyal) Thompson and Alicia (George) Sickles, both of Louisville, and Roxanna Hamilton of Springfield; three brothers, Greg (Barbara) Hamilton Frankfort, Richie (Crystal) Hamilton and Chad (Kendrah) Hamilton, all of Springfield; three grandchildren; one aunt, Jeanette (James) Edelen of Springfield; and a special friend, Hazel Brady.

The Funeral Mass is noon Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with burial in St. the Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Visitation is 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 28, 2026, at the church.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

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