Obituary: John Hale Jr., 85, Bloomfield

John Hale Jr., 85, of Bloomfield, died Monday, April 13, 2026, at Flaget Hospital.

JOHN HALE JR.

He was born Sept. 8, 1940, in Parkersburg, W.Va., to the late John Hale Sr. and Elouise Virginia Boso Hale.

He was a retired bus driver for Greyhound Bus Company. He enjoyed hunting, woodworking, and loved his grandson. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and was a member of Solid Rock Church. He was a member of Northside Masonic Lodge 283 in St. Petersburg, Fla. He was a member of the Scottish Rite Valley in Tampa, Fla., and a member of the Shriner Egyptian Shriners in Tampa, Fla. He was a member of the American Legion Post 273 in Madeira Beach, Fla. He was a member of The Elks Club in St. Petersburg, Fla., and a lifelong member V.F.W in Madeira Beach, Fla.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, Della Zoll Hale and Opal Hood Hale.

He is survived by one son, John N (Sadie) Brewer of Omaha, Neb.; three stepdaughters, Denise Graham of Cartersville, Ga., Susan Jones of Roswell, Ga., and Kathleen Snow of Bloomfield; two stepsons, David Joseph McDonald of California and Buck McDonald of Florida; and one grandson, Grayson Hale Brewer.

In honoring his wishes, cremation was chosen by the family.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

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