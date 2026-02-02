Obituary: John Thomas ‘Tommy’ Hutchins, 85, Springfield

John Thomas “Tommy” Hutchins, 85, of Springfield, died Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Louisville. He was born Jan. 27, 1941, in Marion County. He was a former employee of Hidden Hollow Construction in Bardstown. He formerly served his country in the U. S. Air Force.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gonza and Augustine Hutchins; one infant daughter, Mary Hutchins; four sisters, Clara Jean Bevins, Mary Elizabeth Sims, infant Bartholene Hutchins and Catherine Leora Bickett; eight brothers, infant Theodore Mattingly, Ishmael Mattingly, Zack Mattingly, Bill Mattingly, Elmer Hutchins, Hubert Hutchins, Charles Hutchins, and Kenneth Hutchins.

Survivors include his wife, Catherine Rose Graves Hutchins; two daughters, Missy Summitt (Joe) of Bloomfield and Susan Hutchins of Manton; three sons, Joseph Anthony “Tony” Hutchins (Brenda) of Fredericktown, and Thomas Gregory Hutchins (Carol Sue) and Gerald K. “Jerry” Hutchins (Charlyn), both of Manton; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at St. Rose Priory Church in Springfield with the Rev. Joachim Kenney O.P. officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 pm.

Pallbearers are Justice Hutchins, Billy Hutchins, Brandon Hutchins, Derek Summitt, Trey Hutchins, and Dakota Hutchins.

Memorial donations may go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

