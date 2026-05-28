Obituary: John William Bradley Jr., 75, Tatum Springs

John William Bradley Jr., 75, of Tatum Springs, died Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at his home.

JOHN WILLIAM BRADLEY JR.

He was born April 3, 1951, in Louisvile. He spent his childhood in Greenbrier. He later raised his family while operating a small cattle and tobacco farm in Bloomfield. He also worked for 44 years at Heaven Hill Distillery, retiring after a long and dedicated career.

He deeply loved his family, farming, and the outdoors. He found great joy along the river, hunting, and fishing. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic, quiet strength, and the pride he took in providing for his loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Georgia (Auberry) Bradley; and one sister, Diane Bradley (Tommy) Johnson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Nancy Sympson Bradley; one daughter, Erica Bradley; one son, Trey Bradley (Amanda); one sister, Gayla Clark (Larry); two brothers, Andy Bradley (Lori) and Dean Bradley (Toya); four cherished grandchildren, Jonah, London, Jack, and Madelyn; and his cousin and lifelong best friend, Kelvin Bradley (Pam).

The funeral Mass is noon Saturday, May 30, 2026, at Our Lady of the Pillar Chapel in Louisville with burial in St. Thomas Cemetery in Bardstown.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2026, and 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 5:30 p.m. Friday prayer service.

The family invites all who knew and loved John to join them in celebrating his life. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Donate Life Kentucky Trust.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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