Obituary: Joseph H. ‘Junie’ Mattingly Jr., 93, Loretto

Joseph H. “Junie” Mattingly Jr., 93, of Loretto, died Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Aug. 4, 1932, in Louisville. He was the eldest of the 13 children of Hubie and Josephine Fleig Mattingly.

He was the owner and operator of Mattingly Funeral Home and formerly ran the Loretto Barber Shop. He proudly served five terms as Marion County Coroner and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a dedicated member of the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. He was also a faithful member of St. Francis of Assisi Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert K. “Bobby” Mattingly and David Louis “Spock” Mattingly; an infant sister, Rita Carol Mattingly; and one son-in-law, David W. Boggs.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Carolyn Masterson Mattingly; six children,

four daughters, Donna Mattingly (Stephen Brady) of Loretto, Norine Masterson (Bruce) of New Hope, and Laura Mitchell (Wayne) and Gail Boggs, all of Louisville; two sons, Joe Mattingly (Carol), of Lebanon and Alan Mattingly (Cyndi) of Loretto; eight sisters, Betty Ackermann, Carol Mattingly and Brenda Mattingly, all of Louisville, Mary Thornberry of Brookside, N.J., Patsy Clements and Rosie Bickett (Michael), both of Bardstown, Nancy Mattingly of Nazareth, and Lynn Hall (David) of Loretto; one brother, Billy Mattingly (Libby) of Loretto; 16 grandchildren, Elizabeth Lanning (Aaron), Matthew Smith, Christine Sinkford (Cole), Nicole Mattingly (Jordan Patterson), Kelly Mattingly, Alex Mattingly, Joseph Mattingly, Eric Masterson (Christianne), Andrew Masterson, Daniel Masterson (Rachael), Brooke Mitchell, Blake Mitchell, Katie Boggs, Benjamin Boggs, Abby Boggs, and Josie Boggs; and10 great-grandchildren, Cooper and Jack Burrice, Clay Sinkford, and Matthew, Henry, James, Patrick, Noah, Emmaline, and Maria Josephine Masterson.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with the Rev. Richard T. Goodin officiating.

Burial is in the church cemetery where full military honors will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2026, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p,m. Monday prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may go to the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard, c/o Otha A. Allen, 748 Southland Dr., Lebanon, KY 40033

Pallbearers are grandchildren.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

