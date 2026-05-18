Obituary: Joseph Herman Cahoe, 80, Bardstown

Joseph Herman Cahoe, 80, of Bardstown, died Sunday, May 17, 2026, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. He was born Nov. 3, 1945, in Louisville. He retired from Heaven Hill Distillery. He was a member of Whiskey City Cruisers and St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jenny Cahoe; his father, Virgil Cahoe; and two brothers, Johnny Cahoe, and Jimmy Cahoe.

JOSEPH HERMAN CAHOE

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Cahoe; three children, Christian Cahoe, Bobby Cahoe, both of Bardstown, and Abbie (Keith) Grabbert of New Haven; his mother, Mary Pauline Cahoe of Bardstown; one sister, Margaret (Gary) Coleman; three brothers, Larry (Peggy) Cahoe, Roger (Janine) Cahoe, and Terry Cahoe; three grandchildren, Kelsie Hanlon, Kevin Grabbert, and Amber Elemore; three great-grandchildren, Braxton, Oliver, and Kellie; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2026, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation iis 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2026, and 9-10:15 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 5:30 p.m. Thursday prayer service.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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