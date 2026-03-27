Obituary: Joseph Raymond Young, 71, Bardstown

Joseph Raymond Young, 71, of Bardstown, died Thursday, March 26, 2026, at Signature Healthcare at Colonial in Bardstown. He was born Oct. 5, 1954, in Bardstown to the late Skinny Greenwell and Elizabeth Young Greenwell. He was of the Catholic faith.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews

The funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Deacon Steve Heil officiating. Burial is in the St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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