Obituary: Joseph Sylvester ‘Joe’ Bowling Jr., 96, Taylorsville

Joseph Sylvester “Joe” Bowling Jr., 96, of Taylorsville, died Monday, April 27, 2026, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born March 10, 1930, in Louisville to the late Joseph Sylvester Sr. and Helen Catherine Brands Bowling.

JOSEPH SLYVESTER “JOE” BOWLING JR.

He graduated from St. Francis of Assisi in 1944 and was a 1948 graduate of St. Xavier High School. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1952. He was an employee of Joseph S. Bowling Roofing Co., a company that was started by his father in 1933. He then worked as a roofing contractor for Geohegan Roofing for 40 years.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and was a faithful member of All Saints Catholic Church where he served in many capacities. He was also a farmer and enjoyed raising cows.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Wallitsch and Martha Ann Bowling; and three brothers, James Edward Bowling, Bernard Francis Bowling and the Rev. Theodore Bowling.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Cheryl Chase Bowling; six daughters, Helen Claire Barnett Jubb (Mike) and Mary Sharon Creed (Kelly), both of Taylorsville, Suzan Lynn Myles (Pat) of North Richland Hills, Texas, Carole Anne Pearl (Larry) of Sacramento, Calif., and Lisa Marie Maguire (Brian) and Janet Louise Seabolt (David), both of Louisville; two sons, Joseph Charles Bowling of Taylorsville and the Rev. William Martin Bowling of Louisville; 21 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2026, at All Saints Catholic Church in Taylorsville with the Rev. William Bowling and the Rev. Quan Nguyen will concelebrate. Burial is in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation is 9-9:45 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2026, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Mass of the Air or a charity of the donors choice.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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