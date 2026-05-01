Obituary: Joyce Ann Young, 82, Bardstown

Joyce Ann Young, 82, of Bardstown, died Monday, April 27, 2026, with her loving family by her side.

JOYCE ANN YOUNG

She was born Sept. 28, 1943, in Louisville to the late Carl and Lillian (Perkins) Wilkins. She was a caregiver; her selflessness and caring personality will be remembered by all who knew and loved her.

She was an avid UK basketball fan, traveling to Louisiana for the SEC Tournament was a highlight of her life. She enjoyed watching her soap operas. She loved family vacations, especially traveling to the Caribbean, where she swam with sharks and petted stingrays. Her spare time found her crocheting or reading but her true passion was her family; spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren is what she held most dear to her heart.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elliott Harrison Young Sr.; and two sisters, Bessie Keith and Mildred Johnson.

Survivors include one daughter, Marsha DeArmond (Gary); one son, Elliott Harrison Young Jr. (Tina); one brother, David Wilkins; six grandchildren, Amanda Haire (Joseph), Jessica Temple (John), Erika Young (Dylan), Molly Gordinier (Stephen), Lee Ann Buchanan (Jason) and Emma Coleman; 15 great-grandchildren, Korben, Peyton, Levi, Lilee, Layla, Lane, Jayden, Mia, Cre, Evelyn, Leo, James, Gaby, Cameron and Bella; two great-great-grandchildren, Clayton and Theodore; her fur-baby, Charlie; and a host of other family and friends.

The funeral is noon Saturday, May 9, 2026, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home with burial in Brookland Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2026, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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