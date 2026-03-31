Obituary: Joyce Nichols Chumbley, 82, Bardstown

Joyce Nichols Chumbley, 82, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, at Baptist Health Hospital of Louisville surrounded by her family. She was born Aug. 2, 1943, in Louisville. She was married to her husband, Gilbert Chumbley Jr. Feb. 16, 1962.

JOYCE NICHOLS CHUMBLEY

She was committed to her God, husband, and family. She always had a kind word and smile for anyone she had contact with.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Aline Nichols; and one sister, Doris Underwood.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Gil Chumbley; oone daughter, Lisa Lucas; two sisters, Wanda Crawford and Bobbi Nichols; four grandchildren, Tessa Pierce, Leanna Littlejohn, Kate Littlejohn, and Ethan Littlejohn; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life is 4-8 p.m. Saturday, April 11, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home, with a service at 7 p.m.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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