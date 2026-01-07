Obituary: Juanita Louise McKinney, 80, Cox’s Creek

Juanita Louise McKinney, 80, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2025, at Norton Womens and Childrens Hospital in Louisville. She was born Jan. 1, 1946, to the late Clarence and Myrtle Sanders Thompson.

She was a homemaker and she enjoyed working on the farm and in her yard. She was a member of Little Union Baptist Church. She was a wonderful wife, mom, granny, great-granny and friend to anyone who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Burnice McKinney; one son, Michael McKinney; and her sister, Zollie Neal.

She is survived by two daughters, Lisa Lewis of Louisville and Lori (Steve) Bunch of Cox’s Creek; two grandchildren, Clayton Lewis and Kasey Lewis; one great-grandson, Noah Falone; and one great-grandson due in April.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with burial in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Clayton Lewis, Daniel Jordan, Jerry Shain, Kelly Davis, Steve Bunch, Lori Bunch and Sinan Masic.

Honorary pallbearers will be David Neal, Gary Shain, Mary Kinder and Shirley Lawson.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

