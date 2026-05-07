Obituary: Kassidy Brooke Gordon, 26, Bardstown

Kassidy Brooke Gordon, 26, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at Norton Hospital. She was born Dec. 1, 1999, in Louisville. She was the friendly face of Strike A Bargain.

KASSIDY BROOKE GORDON

She was the light of our lives, and brought tremendous joy to everyone she met; her laugh, the kick of her legs when she was excited, the tears she shed when she was happy, and the light in her eyes she had with everyone she met. She made us all want to be in her presence.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Charles Sharpe; her maternal great-grandparents, J.L and Kathleen Faulkner; her paternal great-grandmothers, Freda Cooke and Mary Lunette Gordon.

She is survived by her loving parents, Jason and Kimberly Gordon of Bardstown; her maternal grandparents, Belinda Sharpe and Randy Thompson, both of Bardstown; her paternal grandparents, Theresa (Rick) Curtsinger and Billy Gordon both of Bardstown; one aunt, Tammy Wimpsett of Bardstown; one uncle, Corey Thompson of Bardstown; a special cousin that loved her dearly, Landon Cecil; one uncle, Blake (Kasey) Gordon of Greensburg; three cousins, Zaine Edwards, Bileigh Martel, and Sami Jo Britt, all of Greensburg; and a lot of friends and family.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to GoQuest Program.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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