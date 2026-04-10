Obituary: Katie Elizabeth Chesser Smith, 89, formerly of Nelson County

Katie Elizabeth Chesser Smith, 89, of Fern Creek, formerly of Nelson County, died Thursday, April 9, 2026, at her home. She was born Aug. 25, 1936, in Nelson County to the late Ikie and Dellia Chesser.

KATIE ELIZABETH CHESSER SMITH

She was a former employee of General Electric where she worked for 17 years. She had a love of gardening, and especially loved her flowers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Brian Adam Kinkton; two sisters, Ruby Mattingly and Frances Mueller; and one brother, Herbert Chesser.

She is survived by her husband, Finice F.A. “Bill” Smith; two daughters, Barbara Gail Harvey (Ronnie) and Sharon Maupin (Rickey); two sons, Terry Allen Hardin (Janet) and Michael Wayne Hardin (Tammy); one sister, Dellia Hardin; five grandchildren, Megan Hardin Willman, Jillian Hardin, Spencer Lee Hardin, Sunny Marie Carden, and Jordan Lee Hardin; and 14 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2026, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2026, and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2026.

Memorial gifts in her memory are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Alley Cats Advocate, 3524 Newburg Road, Louisville, KY 40218.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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