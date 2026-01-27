Obituary: Kimberly Kaye Morris, 51, Cox’s Creek

Kimberly Kaye Morris, 51, of Cox’s Creek, died Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Louisville. She was born April 6, 1974, in Louisville to Mary June Marcum and Kenneth Morris.

She was a hairdresser and formerly owned 502 Salon in Mount Washington. She attended Kings Baptist Church. She enjoyed raising chickens, and loved hummingbirds and her dog, Sophie.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; and one sister, Kelly Renee Morris.

She is survived by her husband, James Puszert; her mother and stepfather, Mary June and Tim Clemens of Shepherdsville; her father, Kenneth Morris of Mount Washington; one daughter, Madison Burroughs of Fern Creek; two grandchildren, Elliott and Malachi; four bonus children, Alexis Puszert of Shelbyville, Samantha (David) Mattingly of Indiana, and James “Jimmy” Puszert and Justin (Corrine) Puszert, both of New York; 15 bonus grandchildren; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and many special friends.

The funeral is 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Jarrad Mattingly officiating. The graveside service is 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, at Kings Baptist Church Cemetery in Taylorsville.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-