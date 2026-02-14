Obituary: Larry Wayne Lydian, 77, Bardstown

Larry Wayne Lydian, 77, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Dec. 23, 1948, in Bardstown to the late Charles Henry and Bernice Love Davis Lydian.

LARRY WAYNE LYDIAN

He was a retired employee of General Electric after 35 years of service and was of the Catholic faith. He loved working on cars, driving his tractor and doing farm activities. He liked to have a good time and truly enjoyed life.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Donnie Lydian.

He is survived by his wife, Ila Joyce Hays Lydian; two daughters, Sabrina Weathers of Louisville and Tara Lydian of Bardstown; one son, Larry Wayne (Dee) Lydian Jr. of Bardstown; one sister, Mary Hays of Bardstown; one brother, Charles Edward (Elsie) Lydian of Bardstown; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown with the Rev. Roscoe Linton officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026,

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-