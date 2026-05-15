Obituary: Lawrence ‘Nelson’ Downs, 75, New Haven

Lawrence “Nelson” Downs, 75, of New Haven, died Tuesday, May 12, 2026. He was a truck driver then retired as the owner of New Haven Bargain Depot.

LAWRENCE “NELSON” DOWNS

He was a member of the New Haven Gun Club and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing cards.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Juanita Downs; and two sisters, Aggie Downs and Hudibelle Downs.

He is survived by his loving wife, Faye Downs; one daughter, Nina Downs; three sons, Todd Downs (Crystal), Tommy Downs (Ambra), and Larry Downs; two sisters, Janice Downs and Joyce Hagan (Eddie Curtsinger); two brothers, Raymond Downs (Becky) and Jesse Spratt (Denise); 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Visitation is 1-5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2026, at the Joseph Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven. There will be a time of sharing memories at 5:30 p.m.

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