Obituary: Lee Mackin, 66

Lee Mackin, 66, died Monday, May 11, 2026. He was born June 30, 1959.
FINAL GAME SUMMARY
Years Active: 66 SeasonsBats/Throws: Right/Right
Primary Positions: Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Son, Son-in-law, Brother, Uncle, Softball
Champion, Friend, Fireworks Coordinator, Beach Enthusiast, Amateur “Handyman”
CAREER STATS
● 2x National Softball Champion
● Multiple State Championships
● Multiple Tournament MVPs
● Multiple Tournament Home Run Record Holder
● Lifetime batting average: “Clutch”
● Sports played: softball, volleyball, basketball
● Lifetime team loyalties: Kentucky Wildcats, New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Steelers
● Beach trips taken: never enough
● Household projects completed without breaking something: statistically unavailable
● Fireworks displays launched: countless
● Friends kept since high school: all of them
TEAM ROSTER
Head Coach & Lifetime Teammate
● Judy Grady, Wife
Starting Lineup
● Kristen McElroy (Brian McElroy), Other favorite daughter
● Kimberly Bowling (Nick Bowling), Favorite daughter
● Julia Jesse (Trevin Jesse), Daughter
● Caleb Grady (Jessica Grady), Son
Farm Team
● Jakob Buckner, Grandson
● Katie Bowling, Granddaughter
● Natalie Bowling, Granddaughter
● Leanna McElroy, Granddaughter
● Harper Naylor, Granddaughter
● Mavis Grady, Granddaughter
Clubhouse Crew
● Laverne Mackin, Mother
● Clara Fulkerson, Sister
● Anita Rummage, Sister
● Peggy Mackin, Sister
● Sonja Thompson, Sister
● Gary Mackin, Brother
● Alan Mackin, Brother
● Craig Mackin, Brother
Lifetime Teammates
Lee remained fiercely loyal to the friends he made in high school, carrying those friendships
through every inning of life.
The Reserve List
Waiting to greet Lee beyond the field are his father, Bill Mackin and his beloved grandchild,
Kyler Buckner.
SCOUTING REPORT
Lee never met a sport he didn’t love. Whether it was softball, volleyball or basketball,
competition and camaraderie fueled him. On the softball field, he built a legacy that included
national championships, state titles and towering home runs that people still talk about.
But while the trophies and records mattered, his greatest accomplishment never showed up on
a scoreboard. Being a dad to Kristen and Kim was the role he cherished most.
MVP MOMENTS
From Judy
Lee was a quiet man, as many know. His wife knew it best and Judy always joked that Lee
walked through the house like a ninja. She could be at the kitchen sink and he would somehow
appear silently out of nowhere and startle her. She would constantly turn around to find him
standing right behind her. After all their years together, she still never learned to hear him
coming.
From Kristen
Kristen learned the skillful art of trickery from her Dad, Lee, something her kids know very well
today. One time he told her he was traveling to Louisville, to play softball so she tagged
along. She loved going to the softball parks with him. However, this time, he said he needed to
stop at Nazareth for a minute and Kristen sat in the back of his silver Thunderbird, curious
why he went a different direction. As he pulled up to a large building, he got out and told Kristen
he signed her up to be a nun and they needed to head in. Kristen learned a valuable lesson that
day, Dad is a seriously good jokester because he was actually just playing basketball at the gym there. Lee learned that Kristen is stubborn as well when she refused to leave the car for the next
30 minutes, while he went in to play basketball.
From Kim
One of Kim’s favorite memories was Dad’s game called “Bully Bully”. Like a tiny bull, she’d
charge at a blanket while he held it up, as he yelled the game’s name. One day, Lee held the
blanket in front of a wall and she still ran through it anyway, ending the game with a bang. It
became a family story that perfectly captured his playful spirit and the family tendency to go all
in, no matter what.
BONUS HIGHLIGHTS
● Co-creator of the legendary “Thunder Over Navajo” fireworks show with his brothers
● Could turn any beach trip into a perfect day
● Frequently channeled Tim Taylor energy, usually followed by something breaking,
smoking or requiring a call to a professional
● Proud holder of the family title: “King of the Irish Goodbye”
POSTGAME INTERVIEW
Lee played the game of life the same way he played softball: quiet, loyal, competitive and
surrounded by people he loved. He leaves behind a championship-level legacy of family,
friendship, laughter, stories and memories that will outlive every stat sheet.
And while this season has ended, anyone who knew Lee knows he definitely argued at least
one call on his way out.
FINAL SCORE
Love: Wins
Memories: Countless
Legacy: Permanent
Unofficial Corporate Sponsor: Bud Light
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
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