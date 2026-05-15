Obituary: Lee Mackin, 66

Lee Mackin, 66, died Monday, May 11, 2026. He was born June 30, 1959.

LEE MACKIN

FINAL GAME SUMMARY

Years Active: 66 SeasonsBats/Throws: Right/Right

Primary Positions: Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Son, Son-in-law, Brother, Uncle, Softball

Champion, Friend, Fireworks Coordinator, Beach Enthusiast, Amateur “Handyman”

CAREER STATS

● 2x National Softball Champion

● Multiple State Championships

● Multiple Tournament MVPs

● Multiple Tournament Home Run Record Holder

● Lifetime batting average: “Clutch”

● Sports played: softball, volleyball, basketball

● Lifetime team loyalties: Kentucky Wildcats, New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Steelers

● Beach trips taken: never enough

● Household projects completed without breaking something: statistically unavailable

● Fireworks displays launched: countless

● Friends kept since high school: all of them

TEAM ROSTER

Head Coach & Lifetime Teammate

● Judy Grady, Wife

Starting Lineup

● Kristen McElroy (Brian McElroy), Other favorite daughter

● Kimberly Bowling (Nick Bowling), Favorite daughter

● Julia Jesse (Trevin Jesse), Daughter

● Caleb Grady (Jessica Grady), Son

Farm Team

● Jakob Buckner, Grandson

● Katie Bowling, Granddaughter

● Natalie Bowling, Granddaughter

● Leanna McElroy, Granddaughter

● Harper Naylor, Granddaughter

● Mavis Grady, Granddaughter

Clubhouse Crew

● Laverne Mackin, Mother

● Clara Fulkerson, Sister

● Anita Rummage, Sister

● Peggy Mackin, Sister

● Sonja Thompson, Sister

● Gary Mackin, Brother

● Alan Mackin, Brother

● Craig Mackin, Brother

Lifetime Teammates

Lee remained fiercely loyal to the friends he made in high school, carrying those friendships

through every inning of life.

The Reserve List

Waiting to greet Lee beyond the field are his father, Bill Mackin and his beloved grandchild,

Kyler Buckner.

SCOUTING REPORT

Lee never met a sport he didn’t love. Whether it was softball, volleyball or basketball,

competition and camaraderie fueled him. On the softball field, he built a legacy that included

national championships, state titles and towering home runs that people still talk about.

But while the trophies and records mattered, his greatest accomplishment never showed up on

a scoreboard. Being a dad to Kristen and Kim was the role he cherished most.

MVP MOMENTS

From Judy

Lee was a quiet man, as many know. His wife knew it best and Judy always joked that Lee

walked through the house like a ninja. She could be at the kitchen sink and he would somehow

appear silently out of nowhere and startle her. She would constantly turn around to find him

standing right behind her. After all their years together, she still never learned to hear him

coming.

From Kristen

Kristen learned the skillful art of trickery from her Dad, Lee, something her kids know very well

today. One time he told her he was traveling to Louisville, to play softball so she tagged

along. She loved going to the softball parks with him. However, this time, he said he needed to

stop at Nazareth for a minute and Kristen sat in the back of his silver Thunderbird, curious

why he went a different direction. As he pulled up to a large building, he got out and told Kristen

he signed her up to be a nun and they needed to head in. Kristen learned a valuable lesson that

day, Dad is a seriously good jokester because he was actually just playing basketball at the gym there. Lee learned that Kristen is stubborn as well when she refused to leave the car for the next

30 minutes, while he went in to play basketball.

From Kim

One of Kim’s favorite memories was Dad’s game called “Bully Bully”. Like a tiny bull, she’d

charge at a blanket while he held it up, as he yelled the game’s name. One day, Lee held the

blanket in front of a wall and she still ran through it anyway, ending the game with a bang. It

became a family story that perfectly captured his playful spirit and the family tendency to go all

in, no matter what.

BONUS HIGHLIGHTS

● Co-creator of the legendary “Thunder Over Navajo” fireworks show with his brothers

● Could turn any beach trip into a perfect day

● Frequently channeled Tim Taylor energy, usually followed by something breaking,

smoking or requiring a call to a professional

● Proud holder of the family title: “King of the Irish Goodbye”

POSTGAME INTERVIEW

Lee played the game of life the same way he played softball: quiet, loyal, competitive and

surrounded by people he loved. He leaves behind a championship-level legacy of family,

friendship, laughter, stories and memories that will outlive every stat sheet.

And while this season has ended, anyone who knew Lee knows he definitely argued at least

one call on his way out.

FINAL SCORE

Love: Wins

Memories: Countless

Legacy: Permanent

Unofficial Corporate Sponsor: Bud Light

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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